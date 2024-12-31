Cleveland threatens to use ‘Modell Law’ to keep Browns from leaving city, playing in proposed dome

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns’ push to move out of the city and play in a proposed domed stadium has encountered a new road block. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb sent a letter to owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, saying the city intends to invoke the “Modell Law” to prevent them from leaving the Browns’ current lakefront stadium. The lease expires in 2028. Bibb said he wants a response from the Browns by Jan. 9 and to comply or the city will “take appropriate legal action.”

