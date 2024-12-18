Clemson’s Dabo Swinney once again dismisses critics and leads Tigers to the College Football Playoff

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney doesn’t see much difference in this season than many others in his long, successful career. Outsiders criticize Swinney’s methods, they dismiss his teams chances of winning and the Tigers wind up celebrating another title. Clemson made its way into its seventh College Football Playoff after winning its ninth Atlantic Coast Conference title in Swinney’s 16 full seasons. The 13th-ranked Tigers are seeded 12th in the CFP and will face No. 4 Texas, seeded fifth, in an opening round playoff game Saturday. Swinney has rarely paid attention to outside voices, only on what works for the Tigers.

