Clemson’s Brownell ‘disappointed’ after team locked out of lockerroom at halftime of ACC semifinal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The 10th-ranked Clemson Tigers trailed No. 13 Louisville 33-28 at halftime of their semifinal game at the ACC Tournament and were in need of some in-game adjustments. So it didn’t help when the Tigers found themselves locked out of their locker room at halftime. Clemson players wound up sitting on the cement floor outside of the locker room while coach Brad Brownell addressed his team. Eventually the door was unlocked by building security and the Tigers were able to get in. The ACC added two minutes to halftime as a result. Clemson fell behind by 15 in the second half after going more than six minutes without a field goal. The Tigers would eventually cut the lead to two before losing 76-73.

