Clemson hires Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen to run Dabo Swinney’s defense

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has hired Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen for the same role with the Tigers. The move was finalized Tuesday by the school’s Board of Trustees Compensation Committee. Allen has more than than three decades of coaching experience, most recently helping lead the Nittany Lions to a school-record 13 wins and a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance. Allen replaces Wes Goodwin, who fired earlier this month after the Tigers struggled against the run. Penn State was seventh in the nation in total defense and eighth in scoring defense this season.

