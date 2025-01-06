Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin out after Tigers uncharacteristically struggle against run

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Wes Goodwin has been fired as Clemson’s defensive coordinator after three seasons. The Tigers traditionally have been one of the top run-stopping teams in the country but ranked 85th in rushing defense this season after allowing more than 200 yards in five games. They gave up 292 yards on the ground in their College Football Playoff loss to Texas. That was most in a game in 10 years. The 40-year-old Goodwin was named defensive coordinator and linebackers coach after the Tigers’ 2021 Cheez-It Bowl win over Iowa State.

