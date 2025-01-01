Clemson beats Stanford 85-71 behind 22 points from Chase Hunter

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 22 points, Chauncey Wiggins had a season-high 17 points and Clemson beat Stanford 85-71. It was tied at 52-all with 14:37 remaining before Clemson went on a 10-0 run with scoring from four different players. Myles Foster scored the next six Clemson points to make it 68-57 and Stanford did not get closer than nine points the rest of the way. Stanford’s largest run of the second half was five-straight points after leading for over 13 minutes in the first half — with a big lead of eight points at 25-17. Clemson (11-3) has started 3-0 in ACC play in consecutive seasons — and ninth time in program history — after winning seven straight last year.

