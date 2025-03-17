Clemson alum Will Wade says he’ll be ‘all McNeese’ when ball goes up for NCAA opener against Tigers

It will be old home week for McNeese State coach Will Wade. The 12th-seeded Cowboys open the NCAA Tournament in Providence, Rhode Island, on Thursday against No. 5 Clemson. That’s Wade’s alma mater and the place where he began his coaching career as a graduate assistant under Oliver Purnell. Wade’s path has been anything but smooth. He was out of the college game for a year following his 2022 firing from LSU for alleged recruiting violations. McNeese State hired him following its 11th straight losing season. Wade’s work has made him one of the hottest coaches.

