Clemson adds 2nd transfer portal player this week in Purdue defensive end Will Heldt

Clemson and coach Dabo Swinney have gone portal crazy. The Tigers were the only Power Four program in the country that didn’t add a player from the transfer portal last offseason. On Thursday, Swinney added his second in a week in ex-Purdue defensive end Will Heldt. Swinney announced Heldt’s signing as the team left to play at No. 4 Texas in a first-round College Football Playoff game Saturday. The Tigers added Southeast Missouri State receiver Tristan Smith earlier in the week. Heldt had 56 tackles for the Boilermakers this year. He’ll have two years of eligibility left.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.