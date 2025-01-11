Clément Noël wins a World Cup slalom at foggy Adelboden after Manuel Feller fails to finish

ADELBODEN, Switzerland (AP) — Clément Noël has skied through the fog to win a World Cup slalom at Adelboden and deny Brazil a first-ever win by just 0.02 seconds. The 2022 Olympic champion rose from third place in the first run to beat Lucas Pinheiro Braathen. The Norway-born Pinheiro Braathen now represents his mother’s home nation Brazil. Henrik Kristoffersen placed third trailing Noël by 0.14. Kristoffersen leads the World Cup slalom standings from his French rival. First-run leader Manuel Feller already lost his time advantage before skiing out on the steep final slope.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.