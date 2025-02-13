Clayton Kershaw finalizes $7.5 million, 1-year deal to stay with Dodgers for 18th season

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers have finalized a $7.5 million, one-year contract, bringing back the three-time Cy Young Award winner for his 18th big league season. The 36-year-old left-hander expects to go on the 60-day injured list following offseason foot and knee surgery, but hopes to be close to ready when eligible to be activated, He’s been working out at Camelback Ranch, playing long toss and running after spending much of the offseason on crutches or in a walking boot.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.