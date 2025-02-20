Clayton Kershaw can earn up to $16 million in 1-year deal with Dodgers

By The Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw warms up at the Dodgers baseball spring training facility, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Kershaw can earn up to $16 million in his one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, getting the full amount if he makes 16 starts and is on the active roster for at least 90 days. A three-time Cy Young Award winner, Kershaw was guaranteed $7.5 million in the agreement announced Feb. 13. He would get $1 million each for 13, 14, 15 and 16 starts. Kershaw would receive $2.5 million for 30 days on the active roster and $1 million each for 60 and 90 days. He gets a hotel suite on road trips.

