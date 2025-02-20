Clayton Kershaw can earn up to $16 million in 1-year deal with Dodgers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Kershaw can earn up to $16 million in his one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, getting the full amount if he makes 16 starts and is on the active roster for at least 90 days. A three-time Cy Young Award winner, Kershaw was guaranteed $7.5 million in the agreement announced Feb. 13. He would get $1 million each for 13, 14, 15 and 16 starts. Kershaw would receive $2.5 million for 30 days on the active roster and $1 million each for 60 and 90 days. He gets a hotel suite on road trips.

