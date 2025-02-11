Clayton Kershaw back at Dodgers camp in latest sign that he’s returning for 18th season

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw stands on the field during practice in preparation for Game 1 of a baseball NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres in Los Angeles, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Kershaw was back on the field with the Los Angeles Dodgers in another sign the three-time Cy Young Award winner is returning for his 18th season with the franchise. The team hasn’t announced a contract with the 36-year-old. Kershaw had a locker in the clubhouse but did not speak with reporters. The left-hander played catch as the team went through a workout at Camelback Ranch. The 10-time All-Star is coming off an injury-interrupted 2024 season in which he made just seven starts, finishing with a 2-2 record and 4.50 ERA.

