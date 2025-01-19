Clayton Keller has goal, 3 assists as Utah beats Blues 4-2 to snap 3-game skid

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Clayton Keller had a goal and three assists as the Utah Hockey Club beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Saturday night.

Logan Cooley had a goal and two assists, and Michael Kesselring and Nick Schmaltz also scored to help Utah snap a three-game losing streak with just its second win in seven games (2-4-1). Connor Ingram stopped 22 shots.

Tyler Tucker and Jake Neighbours scored for the Blues, and Jordan Binnington had 29 saves.

Tucker put St. Louis on the board first 2:05 into the game, snapping in a long-distance goal when Oskar Sundqvist flipped the puck out to him after winning a faceoff.

Utah then scored three goals in 4 1/2 minutes to seize a 3-1 lead midway through the period.

Kesselring tied it on a power play at 6:06, Schmaltz got the go-ahead goal from close range at 8:25, and Keller made it a two-goal lead as he turned and snapped home the puck with 9:29 remaing.

Neighbors pulled the Blues within one on a power0play goal 1:32 seconds into the second, and Cooley snapped the puck down the middle to extend Utah’s lead again with 9:18 left in the period.

Takeaways

Blues: St. Louis has won twice in 21 games when trailing after two periods.

Utah: Keller earned three points (one goal, two assists) in the first, marking the fourth time in his NHL career he’s earned at least three points in a period.

Key moment

Utah’s three-goal blitz in the first provided enough of a cushion to secure the team’s seventh home victory of the season.

Key stat

Utah generated 13 shots on goal and three goals over the first 11 minutes of the game.

Up Next

Blues visit Vegas on Monday, and Utah hosts Winnipeg.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.