Clayton breaks Florida record with a 3 in 42nd consecutive game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. broke the school record for consecutive games with a 3-pointer at South Carolina on Wednesday night. Clayton’s 3 from the right side with 14:06 left in the game extended his streak to 42, passing Michael Frazier to take the top spot on the Gators’ list. Clayton hit at least one three in the final 23 games last season and has done the same in every game this season for the fifth-ranked Gators.

