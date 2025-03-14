Clay Holmes will start Mets’ opener as he makes transition from relief role

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets right-hander Clay Holmes will take the mound on opening day for his first start since 2018. Holmes has worked 9 2/3 shutout innings over three Grapefruit League starts as he moves from the bullpen to the rotation. The Mets visit Houston for their opener on March 27. During those three spring training starts, Holmes has struck out 13 while walking four and allowing two hits. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza tells reporters Holmes has earned the opportunity.

