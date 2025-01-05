Claudio Ranieri was the Tinkerman. He’s the Derbyman now after his Roma team beats Lazio again

ROME (AP) — Claudio Ranieri extended his perfect record in the Rome derby as Roma beat Lazio 2-0 in Serie A to give the Giallorossi a much-needed boost in what has been a difficult season. Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini scored the opener with a curling shot from the edge of the area and Alexis Saelemaekers finished off a counterattack to give Roma a two-goal advantage after 18 minutes. Once nicknamed the Tinkerman in England for his tendency to rotate his players regularly, Ranieri improved his record to five wins in five derbies as Roma’s coach. He’s the team’s third manager this season after Daniele De Rossi and Ivan Juric were both fired. Cagliari rallied to win 2-1 at last-place Monza. Torino-Parma and Lecce-Genoa each finished 0-0.

