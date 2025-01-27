Claude Giroux breaks 3rd-period tie in Senators’ 3-1 victory over Utah

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Claude Giroux broke a third-period tie and added an assist, rookie Leevi Merilainen made 34 saves and the Ottawa Senators beat Utah 3-1 on Sunday night.

Giroux gave Ottawa a 2-1 lead at 7:33 and helped set up Brady Tkachuk’s goal with 6:38 remaining. Tim Stutzle also assisted on both goals.

Ottawa was coming off a 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday night.

Ridly Greig opened the scoring for Ottawa with a short-handed goal with 7:44 left in the second period. Clayton Keller tied it 1:36 later.

Karel Vejmelka stopped 24 shots for Utah, which closed a three-game trip with its second straight loss.

Takeaways

Utah: Utah was 0 for 3 on the power play and gave up a short-handed goal.

Senators: Ottawa is 1 for 14 on the power play in its last five games. … Josh Norris returned to the Senators lineup after missing the last two games with an upper-body injury.

Key moment

With the game scoreless, Merilainen stopped Barrett Hayton on a breakaway midway through the second period.

Key stats

Giroux scored for the first time in 14 games, and Tkachuk for the first time in 11 games.

Up next

Utah hosts Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. Ottawa hosts Washington on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.