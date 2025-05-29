Clarke Schmidt and 3 Yankees relievers combine for 1-0 shutout of Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Clarke Schmidt allowed four hits over six sharp innings and the New York Yankees made a first-inning run stand up in a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

Schmidt (2-2) struck out four and walked one in a fantastic 99-pitch effort to help the AL East leaders complete a three-game sweep. They have won five straight and nine of 10.

Ian Hamilton threw 1 2/3 innings, Tim Hill got the last out of the eighth and Mark Leiter Jr. struck out two in the ninth for his second save.

The Angels, who averaged 7.6 runs during an eight-game winning streak from May 16-23, have scored only five in their last five games — all losses.

Yusei Kikuchi (1-5) yielded four hits in five innings, striking out four and walking five. He threw 93 pitches, 51 strikes.

Paul Goldschmidt opened the game with a double. Trent Grisham struck out, Aaron Judge was walked intentionally and Cody Bellinger walked to load the bases.

Anthony Volpe lofted a sacrifice fly to center field for a 1-0 Yankees lead. Jasson Domínguez reached on an infield single to load the bases, but Kikuchi retired DJ LeMahieu to end the inning.

The Angels put two on with no outs in the second when Jorge Soler singled and Logan O’Hoppe walked, but Schmidt snuffed out the threat by striking out Travis d’Arnaud with a 93 mph cutter and Chris Taylor with an 83 mph sweeper and getting Luis Rengifo to ground out.

Yankees starting pitchers have a major league-best 2.54 ERA over their last 39 games and have limited opponents to no more than one run in 22 of those outings.

Yankees ace Max Fried (7-0, 1.29 ERA) starts Friday night at Dodger Stadium in a World Series rematch between the teams.

Angels right-hander José Soriano (3-5, 3.73) pitches Friday at Cleveland.

