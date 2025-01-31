Claressa Shields chooses to fight in hometown of Flint, turning down New York, Las Vegas and Detroit

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Claressa Shields chose to fight in her hometown over opportunities to be the headliner on a boxing card in New York, Las Vegas or Detroit. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-division champion is facing top-ranked contender Danielle Perkins for the undisputed heavyweight title on Sunday night in Flint, Michigan. Shields is putting the spotlight on Flint just as she did in the movie “The Fire Inside,” that was released in December. The 29-year-old Shields is 15-0 with three knockouts. The 42-year-old Perkins is a former St. John’s basketball player with a 5-0 record.

