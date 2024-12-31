Claire Dalton has goal and assist as Victoire beat Fleet 3-1 for fourth straight win

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Claire Dalton had a goal and an assist as the Montreal Victoire defeated the Boston Fleet 3-1 on Monday night. Anna Wilgren and Kristin O’Neill also scored, while Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped 18 shots for Montreal. The Victoire took over first place in the six-team PWHL standings with their fourth consecutive win. They have 13 points, one more than the Minnesota Frost. Hilary Knight scored her third goal of the season for Boston, which lost its second game in a row and sits last in the league. Emma Soderberg made 28 saves in her first start this season.

