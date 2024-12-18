City switcher: Clay Holmes confident and excited about move from bullpen to rotation with NY Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — After spending six years in the bullpen, Clay Holmes is confident he can become an effective starting pitcher for the New York Mets and he’s excited about the change. A two-time All-Star closer with the Yankees across town, Holmes became a free agent this fall and agreed to a $38 million, three-year contract with the Mets. He was thrilled to see former Yankees slugger Juan Soto follow him to Queens a couple days later, too.

