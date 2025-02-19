City striker Erling Haaland on bench for Champions League match against Real Madrid

By The Associated Press
Manchester City's Erling Haaland prior the start of the Champions League playoff second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

MADRID (AP) — Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has started Wednesday’s Champions League match against Real Madrid on the bench after not fully recovering from a knee injury. Haaland was not fit enough after hurting his right knee in the team’s 4-0 win over Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday. Haaland had scored both goals for City when Madrid rallied late to win 3-2 in the first leg of the playoffs. Recently signed Egypt forward Omar Marmoush played up front for Guardiola’s team on Wednesday. Marmoush scored a hat trick for City against Newcastle.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.