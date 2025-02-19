City striker Erling Haaland on bench for Champions League match against Real Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has started Wednesday’s Champions League match against Real Madrid on the bench after not fully recovering from a knee injury. Haaland was not fit enough after hurting his right knee in the team’s 4-0 win over Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday. Haaland had scored both goals for City when Madrid rallied late to win 3-2 in the first leg of the playoffs. Recently signed Egypt forward Omar Marmoush played up front for Guardiola’s team on Wednesday. Marmoush scored a hat trick for City against Newcastle.

