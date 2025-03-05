Cindric penalized by NASCAR for hooking Ty Dillon at COTA. Team Penske driver avoids suspension

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has penalized Austin Cindric 50 points and fined him $50,000 for intentionally spinning Ty Dillon in last weekend’s Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas. Dillon moved Cindric up the track early in the race and Cindric quickly retaliated by hooking Dillon in the right rear, spinning Dillon’s car. NASCAR has made clear they will not tolerate drivers hooking competitors in the right rear to spin them because of the potential hazards. Bubba Wallace and Chase Elliott have both previously been suspended for similar actions. The penalty drops Cindric of Team Penske from 11th to 35th in the standings heading into this weekend’s race in Phoenix.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.