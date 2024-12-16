Cincinnati’s Jordan Battle and Indy’s Jonathan Taylor drop ball before goal line, negating TDs

By ARNIE STAPLETON The Associated Press
Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) runs the ball past Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle (27) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

DENVER (AP) — Cincinnati safety Jordan Battle thought he had a 61-yard fumble return for a touchdown until he dropped the ball just shy of crossing the goal line. Suddenly, a touchdown turned into a touchback and Tennessee took over. He had company on Sunday. Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor had a 41-yard touchdown run on the board until replays clearly showed him dropping the ball before crossing into the end zone. That turned the score into a 40-yard run and a touchback early in the third quarter against Denver. The Broncos outscored Indy 24-0 the rest of the way and won 31-13.

