Cincinnati Reds headed back to airing games on FanDuel Sports Network after reaching agreement

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds announced Monday it had reached an agreement to return to their former regional sports network partner for the upcoming season. The Reds will have their games air locally on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio. Both sides announced in November they were ending their joint venture while Diamond Sports Group was in bankruptcy proceedings. The Reds had a 20% stake in what is now FanDuel Sports Network Ohio. Diamond bought back the team’s stake for $1.

