Cincinnati native Sam Hubbard retiring from football after 7 seasons with the hometown Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard is calling it a career. The Cincinnati native is retiring after spending seven seasons with the Bengals, who drafted him in the third round of the 2018 draft. Hubbard had 38 1/2 sacks in 104 games while helping Cincinnati return to prominence, including a berth in the Super Bowl following the 2021 season. Hubbard, known locally as “The Cincinnati Kid,” tore a ligament in his knee while making a leaping touchdown catch against Tennessee last December, missing the Bengals’ final three games. He says he plans to turn his attention to the Sam Hubbard Foundation.

