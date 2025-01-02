Cincinnati heads to Pittsburgh in a regular-season finale that has plenty at stake

There’s plenty on the line for the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers when they meet in the regular-season finale. The Bengals have won four straight to get to 8-8 and keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Cincinnati needs a victory and a loss by Denver to Kansas City to reach the postseason. The Steelers locked up a playoff berth weeks ago, but have dropped three straight in decisive fashion. Pittsburgh needs a win coupled with a Baltimore loss to Cleveland to win the AFC North. If that doesn’t happen, a victory would assure the Steelers of the fifth seed in the AFC and a trip to Houston in the opening round of the playoffs.

