Cincinnati heads to Pittsburgh in a regular-season finale that has plenty at stake

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Dean]

There’s plenty on the line for the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers when they meet in the regular-season finale. The Bengals have won four straight to get to 8-8 and keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Cincinnati needs a victory and a loss by Denver to Kansas City to reach the postseason. The Steelers locked up a playoff berth weeks ago, but have dropped three straight in decisive fashion. Pittsburgh needs a win coupled with a Baltimore loss to Cleveland to win the AFC North. If that doesn’t happen, a victory would assure the Steelers of the fifth seed in the AFC and a trip to Houston in the opening round of the playoffs.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.