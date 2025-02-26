Chung Mong-gyu is an overwhelming winner in Korea Football Association elections

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Chung Mong-gyu has won a fourth term as president of the Korea Football Association despite growing public dissatisfaction in recent years and two high-profile challengers. Chung won 156 of 183 votes cast by regional officials as well as players, referees and coaches. He was challenged by Huh Jung-moo, who coached the national team at the 2010 World Cup, and Shin Moon-sun, a former player and television commentator. Chung first took office in 2013. He says “We’ve had so many people in football take part in this election. I feel a huge sense of responsibility, and I will try to honor all the pledges I’ve made.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.