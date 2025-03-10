Christopher Bell takes a 3-race winning streak to Las Vegas with Adam Stevens in his corner

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nothing seemed to be going right at the start of Christopher Bell’s relationship with crew chief Adam Stevens. They struggled to get the right setups and results. It concerned Bell, but Stevens wasn’t worried. He previously won a championship with Kyle Busch and could see Bell had the goods to have a successful career after moving to Joe Gibbs Racing. Stevens told Bell they could win together and proved to be right by becoming the first driver to win three straight races in the NextGen car. The pair next head to Las Vegas, where Bell can become the first driver to win four straight races since Jimmie Johnson in 2007.

