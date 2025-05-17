Christian Walker homer caps 6-run 7th for Astros in 6-3 win that ends Rangers’ 6-game winning streak

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Christian Walker hit a three-run homer to cap a six-run seventh inning for the Houston Astros on Friday night in their 6-3 win over Texas that ended the Rangers’ six-game winning streak.

Walker’s 410-foot blast to left-center immediately followed Isaac Paredes’ two-run single that put Houston ahead 3-2. Walker was mired in an 0-for-16 slump before a single in the first inning, and also had a walk.

Lance McCullers allowed two unearned runs over four innings in only his third start for Houston since the 2022 World Series. Shawn Dubin, Kaleb Ort (1-0), Bryan King, Bryan Abreu each then pitched a perfect inning before closer Josh Hader, in a non-save situation, allowed a solo homer to Josh Jung in the ninth.

Shawn Armstrong (1-1), the second of three Texas relievers, allowed the homer to Walker and didn’t record an out against the four batters he faced.

Jonah Heim had a two-run single with two outs in the Rangers second. That came three batters after shortstop Jeremy Peña was charged with an error when he failed to catch a throw from McCullers, who was trying to get the lead runner at second base after fielding a comebacker.

Key moment

The Astros had the bases loaded when Paredes grounded a ball through the right side of the infield to drive in two runs. Cam Smith had an RBI double before Armstrong took over and walked his first two batters.

Key stat

Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi worked 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his 10th start, lowering his season ERA to 1.61. The right-hander struck out five, but also walked three while throwing 93 pitches.

Up next

RHP Tyler Mahle (4-1, 1.47 ERA) has allowed two runs of fewer in all nine of his starts, the Rangers’ longest streak to open a season since the franchise moved to Texas in 1972. Astros RHP Ronel Blanco (3-3, 4.04) threw eight scoreless innings in his last start.

