Christian Pulisic limps out of AC Milan match sparking new injury fears

MILAN (AP) — There are renewed injury concerns for Christian Pulisic after the United States international limped out of AC Milan’s match at Como. The 26-year-old Pulisic went down on the stroke of halftime after being caught on the ankle by Como defender Marc-Oliver Kempf. He immediately waved the medical staff over and appeared to be pointing to his left thigh. Pulisic had only just returned from injury after being out for nearly a month. He scored in both the semifinal and the final of the Italian Super Cup. Pulisic has been one of Milan’s top players this season with five goals and four assists in Serie A. He has also scored three goals in the Champions League.

