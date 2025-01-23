Chris Wood signs 2-year contract extension with Nottingham Forest

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest forward Chris Wood has signed a two-year contract extension to stay with the Premier League club through the 2026-27 season. The veteran New Zealand international is among the league’s top scorers and Forest enters the weekend in third place. The 33-year-old Wood joined Forest on loan from Newcastle in January 2023 and the deal became permanent at the end of the season. Wood has scored 14 goals so far this season — tied with Chelsea’s Cole Palmer for fourth-most in the league. That tally also matches his career high in the Premier League with 16 league games still to play.

