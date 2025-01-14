Chris Martin guaranteed $5.5 million in 1-year deal with Rangers, can earn $500,000 bonuses

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Reliever Chris Martin is guaranteed $5.5 million in his one-year contract with the Texas Rangers and can earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses. Martin gets a $1 million signing bonus as part of the agreement announced Jan. 6 and a $4.5 million salary. He would earn $150,000 each for 45 and 50 innings, and $200,000 for 55. Martin went 3-1 with a 3.45 ERA in 45 relief appearances for Boston last season, when he struck out 50 batters in 44 1/3 innings.

