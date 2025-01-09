Chris Koclanes excited for chance at first head coaching job with Dallas Wings

Curt Miller and Chris Koclanes have a familiarity with each other having spent years together coaching in Connecticut with the Sun. Koclanes was introduced as the Dallas Wings coach Thursday with Miller, who is the team’s general manager, at his side. The pair worked in Connecticut from 2016-22 and helped the Sun reach the WNBA Finals in 2019 and 2022. Miller was hired as the Wings’ general manager last month. Miller said the team was looking for a coach who could create a positive culture with high integrity. He said his connection with his longtime former assistant almost worked as a detriment to Koclanes in the search.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.