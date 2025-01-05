Chloe Kitts helps No. 2 South Carolina rally to rout Mississippi State 95-68

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Chloe Kitts had 17 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 2 South Carolina erase a double-digit deficit and beat Mississippi State 95-68 on Sunday. Mississippi State had an 11-point lead midway through the second quarter before the game shifted. South Carolina outscored the Bulldogs 19-2 in the final 5 minutes of the period to get the lead and push it out to 42-34 at the half. The Gamecocks never looked back from there. The defending national champions outscored the Bulldogs 26-11 in the third to earn the rout. The Gamecocks (13-1, 2-0 SEC) had 20 points from Tessa Johnson, who made four 3-pointers. Te-Hina PaoPao finished with 15 points, five assists and four rebounds and Joyce Edwards had 10 points. Jerkaila Jordan had 24 points to lead the Bulldogs (13-3, 0-2).

