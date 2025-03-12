Chinese teams eliminated in Asian Champions League while Japanese and Saudi Arabian sides progress

Chinese interest in the AFC Champions League Elite has ended at the second round stage. Shanghai Shenhua was unable to defend its 1-0 first leg advantage over Kawasaki Frontale, losing the return match 4-0 in Japan. Shanghai Port also exited against Japanese opposition, losing 5-1 on aggregate to Yokohama F.Marinos. All games from the quarterfinal stage will take place in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah. Local fans will have Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr to support. All three Saudi Arabian sides this week progressed to the quarters.

