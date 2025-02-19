Chinese team pulls out of Asian Champions League hours before game, cites ‘physical discomfort’

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Shandong Taishan withdrew from the Asian Champions League hours before the four-time Chinese Super League winner was due to play its final group-stage game Wednesday against Ulsan HD of South Korea. The Asian Football Confederation says Shandong was “considered to have withdrawn after the club confirmed that it did not intend to report for their league stage match.” Shandong needed just a draw at Ulsan to advance to the round of 16. The AFC did not give a reason for Shandong’s withdrawal, but the team cited illness.

