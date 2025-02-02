Chile’s Garin refuses to play on after changeover collision and loses Davis Cup match to Belgium

HASSELT, Belgium (AP) — Belgium has advanced to the second round of Davis Cup qualifying in bizarre circumstances after Chile tennis player Cristian Garin was knocked over by his opponent and refused to continue the match. Belgium’s Zizou Bergs was celebrating winning a game that left him serving for the match as he sprinted toward his bench. Garin was approaching the narrow space at the same time and Bergs bumped him with his shoulder. Bergs quickly apologized. Garin received medical treatment and refused to continue as Chile called for Bergs to be disqualified. Garin received three consecutive time violations, leading to a game penalty and him losing the set and match. That ensured host Belgium advanced 3-1.

