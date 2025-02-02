Chile’s Garin refuses to play on after being knocked over by opponent in changeover collision

HASSELT, Belgium (AP) — Belgium has advanced to the second round of Davis Cup qualifying in bizarre fashion after Chile tennis player Cristian Garin was accidentally knocked over by his opponent. Belgium’s Zizou Bergs was celebrating winning a game that left him serving for the match as he sprinted toward his bench. Garin was passing through the narrow space at the same time and Bergs caught his opponent in the eye with his shoulder. Bergs apologized and Garin had to receive medical treatment. He refused to continue with Chile calling for Bergs to be disqualified. Garin received three consecutive time violations, leading to a game penalty and him losing the set and match without moving from the bench. That ensured host Belgium advanced 3-1.

