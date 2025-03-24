Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy sues woman who accused him of assault

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy sued his former girlfriend who accused him of attacking her, alleging the woman assaulted him and stole or destroyed more than $150,000 in cash and property.

Worthy filed the lawsuit Monday against Tia Jones in Williamson County, Texas, where the two lived and where Worthy played college football at the University of Texas.

Worthy was arrested earlier this month after Jones accused him of assaulting her, but the district attorney declined to file charges in that case after speaking to multiple witnesses.

In his lawsuit, Worthy alleges that Jones fabricated the allegations of abuse and that she became enraged after he asked her to move out of the home they were living in. He says in the lawsuit that Jones assaulted him, ripping out his hair, and destroyed his game room.

He also alleges that while he was in jail, Jones stole a handgun, $30,000 in cash, jewelry, a key to his Rolls Royce and other belongings.

An attorney for Jones, Angelica Cogliano, said Monday she had not seen the lawsuit and declined to comment.

Worthy is seeking between $250,000 and $1 million

“Plaintiff not only suffered bodily injuries and property damage as a result of this incident, but his credibility, veracity, and reputation suffered, and this narrative, although false, will always track his career and future in the NFL,” the suit states.

Worthy was chosen by the Chiefs with the 28th overall pick in last year’s draft after setting the record for the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. He got off to a quick start by scoring a pair of touchdowns in his NFL debut, and after a midseason lull, he became the Chiefs’ go-to wide receiver as they chased an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title.

Worthy finished with 59 catches for 638 yards and six TDs while running 20 times for 104 yards and three more scores.

He was one of the few bright spots for the Chiefs in a 40-22 loss to Philadelphia in the Super Bowl, too. Worthy caught all eight of his targets for 157 yards and a pair of touchdowns at the Superdome in New Orleans.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.