Chiefs will have lots of rest before resuming quest to three-peat as Super Bowl champs

The Kansas City Chiefs are the top seed in the AFC playoffs as they seek an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title. The Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed and the first-round bye with a win on Christmas Day and sat their stars in their season finale at Denver. That means their top players will have had at least 24 days’ rest when they next play in the divisional round. The Chiefs are joined by two AFC West rivals in this year’s field. The Chargers are back in Jim Harbaugh’s first season and the Broncos ended an eight-year playoff drought.

