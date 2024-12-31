Chiefs’ Travis Kelce finishes first in fan balloting for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games

Travis Kelce led all players in fan balloting for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games. The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end finished with 252,200 votes. Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift has significantly increased his popularity. Kelce, a four-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowl pick, has 97 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns this season. He’s third behind Raiders rookie Brock Bowers (108) and Arizona’s Trey McBride (101) for most receptions among tight ends. Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs ranked second, ahead of Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley, who is 101 yards away from breaking Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record. Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Lions quarterback Jared Goff rounded out the top five.

