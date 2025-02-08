Chiefs star Chris Jones often cries during the national anthem. The reason just might surprise you

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — When the national anthem is played before the Super Bowl on Sunday, chances are the TV cameras will find Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. And chances are, he’ll be crying. Those tears tend to flow before every big game. But they are not what they might at first seem. Jones isn’t so overly patriotic that he’s moved to tears, nor is he reminiscing about his childhood or those who helped him reach NFL stardom. No, Jones explained this week, those tears are the product of raw anger coursing through him, as he recalls every slight and criticism and critique to get his adrenaline flowing before the kickoff.

