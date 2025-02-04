Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt’s approach to second chances has led to his first Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt sees his first opportunity to play in a Super Bowl as a product of his approach to second chances. Hunt says he was determined to make the most of his second stint with Kansas City this season and told the Chiefs they wouldn’t regret signing him in the early weeks of the 2024 season. Hunt began his career with Kansas City in 2017 and rushed for 1,327 yards as a rookie, but was cut in November of 2018 after a video surfaced of him kicking a woman in a hotel hallway. Hunt spent the past five seasons in Cleveland. He underwent sports hernia surgery and was without a team when this season began.

