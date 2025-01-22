Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has grown and matured over the years, both on and off the field

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was just a young hotshot when he led the Chiefs to the first of their seven straight AFC title games. Now, he’s a two-time MVP with three Super Bowl rings and the same number of kids, and how he goes about the game — and life in general — is a whole lot different. He is meticulous. He is patient. He still has moments of brilliance, behind-the-back and no-look passes that leave jaws agape. But he also understands the nuances of the game, and that those highlight-reel plays that catapulted him to stardom aren’t always necessary for a franchise chasing an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title.

