Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has grown and matured over the years, both on and off the field

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks during a news conference following an NFL football AFC divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was just a young hotshot when he led the Chiefs to the first of their seven straight AFC title games. Now, he’s a two-time MVP with three Super Bowl rings and the same number of kids, and how he goes about the game — and life in general — is a whole lot different. He is meticulous. He is patient. He still has moments of brilliance, behind-the-back and no-look passes that leave jaws agape. But he also understands the nuances of the game, and that those highlight-reel plays that catapulted him to stardom aren’t always necessary for a franchise chasing an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title.

