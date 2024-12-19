Chiefs QB Mahomes, WR Marquis Brown expected to play in Saturday matinee against Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is expected to play against Houston on Saturday, less than a week after sustaining a high-ankle sprain in a win over Cleveland. He also likely will have wide receiver Marquis Brown available for the first time. Chiefs coach Andy Reid made the announcement after a short practice Thursday. Mahomes moved around well during the week and showed Reid enough to make the coach comfortable that he can protect himself on the field. Meanwhile, Brown has been out since dislocating his shoulder joint in the Chiefs’ preseason opener. He was cleared to return to practice last week, and he had a good stretch of work this week, making it likely that he will make his regular-season debut against the Texans.

