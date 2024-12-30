Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco to rest sore ribs. With No. 1 seed secure, others may sit out this week for KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, and with it the lone first-round bye, rendering their game against the Broncos on Sunday meaningless to them. But while Chiefs coach Andy Reid will no doubt rest running back Isiah Pacheco, who is dealing with tender ribs, he would not say which other starters will get Week 18 off. Patrick Mahomes is a good bet given his recent high ankle sprain. Other veterans and anybody with a nagging ailment could also skip the game in Denver. But while the game carries no significance to Kansas City, it is crucial for the Broncos, who would get into the playoffs with a victory.

