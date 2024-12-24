Chiefs head to Pittsburgh on Christmas hoping to lock up the top seed in the AFC

The Kansas City Chiefs head to Pittsburgh on Christmas with a chance to wrap up the top seed in the AFC. Kansas City sits at 14-1 and needs to just win one of its final two games to lock up home-field advantage. The Steelers have dropped two straight to fall to 10-5, but can still win the AFC North by beating Kansas City and Cincinnati to end the season. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has dominated the Steelers throughout his career. Mahomes is 3-0 against Pittsburgh while throwing 14 touchdowns against zero interceptions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.