Chiefs head to Pittsburgh on Christmas hoping to lock up the top seed in the AFC

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ed Zurga]

The Kansas City Chiefs head to Pittsburgh on Christmas with a chance to wrap up the top seed in the AFC. Kansas City sits at 14-1 and needs to just win one of its final two games to lock up home-field advantage. The Steelers have dropped two straight to fall to 10-5, but can still win the AFC North by beating Kansas City and Cincinnati to end the season. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has dominated the Steelers throughout his career. Mahomes is 3-0 against Pittsburgh while throwing 14 touchdowns against zero interceptions.

