Chiefs have QB Patrick Mahomes and WR Hollywood Brown active for their matchup with Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was starting and wide receiver Marquise Brown was active for their game against the Houston Texans. Mahomes sustained a high-ankle sprain in last week’s win in Cleveland, but he was expected to play Saturday after he was left off the final injury report. The Chiefs activated Brown from injured reserve on Friday, just over a week after the wide receiver returned to practice following surgery to repair a dislocated joint in his shoulder. The Chiefs also had their versatile linebacker Leo Chenal available after he was added to the injury list Friday with an illness.

