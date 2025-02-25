Chiefs GM says Travis Kelce ‘was fired up’ to keep playing after season ended

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach says tight end Travis Kelce “was fired up” to keep playing after the season ended. Veach says they “left it at he’d be back, and we’re excited to have him back.” The 35-year-old Kelce was mulling whether to retire or make another run. The four-time All-Pro professed his love for football several times leading up to the Super Bowl. He has laid the groundwork for a career in TV and has a podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce.

